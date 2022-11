1 / 10

From Kartik Aaryan to Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities are known for their love for pets. On social media, they often treat us with some of the most adorable pics with their furry friends, some of whom have their own social media accounts! So, lets check out some adorable pictures of actors with their aww-some pets!



Alia Bhatt with her 'cat of honour' Edward. (Photo: Instagram)