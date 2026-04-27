Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors of all time, known for his powerful performances and unforgettable characters. From crime dramas to psychological thrillers, his films are pure cinematic gold. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
2 / 7
The GodFather: Pacino’s role as Michael Corleone is iconic, watch his transformation from reluctant outsider to ruthless mafia boss. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
3 / 7
Dog Day Afternoon: A gripping, real life inspired story where Pacino plays a desperate man caught in a bank heist gone wrong. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
4 / 7
Heat: A legendary face-off between Pacino and Robert De Niro in this high stakes crime thriller. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
5 / 7
Scarface: As Tony Montana, Pacino delivers one of cinema’s most explosive performances in this rise and fall gangster story. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
6 / 7
Scent of a Woman: His Oscar-winning role as a blind, retired officer, intense, emotional, and unforgettable. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
7 / 7
The Devil's Advocate: Pacino shines as a charismatic and mysterious lawyer in this dark, psychological drama. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )