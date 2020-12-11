Top news
- Centre appeal to farmers: No ego, willing to talk, end stir
- 'Love jihad' rumour: Wedding stopped in UP, Muslim couple kept overnight at police station
- Explained: Should you invest in an IPO?
- Flexible schedules, work from home option planned in service sector rules
- Elgaar Parishad case: Taloja jail says new spectacles given to Navlakha; govt to probe
- Gold smuggling case: Amid Oppn allegation, Kerala Speaker says ready to provide info to probe agency
- Delhi Confidential: Protocol Matters
- BMC wants night curfew in Mumbai, govt says decision after Christmas
- Farmers say not political: Activists in prison feature in protest
- Gujarat: End of the line for 107-yr-old train service
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta become parents: A look at the couple's pictures
- Nadda convoy attack: Tussle deepens as Bengal govt refuses to send chief secy, DGP despite MHA summons
- IMA strike over 'Ayurveda surgeons': 30,000 from Gujarat join protest, AIIMS doctors wear black band
- EntertainmentTorbaaz review: Sloppy execution mars the Sanjay Dutt film
- EntertainmentRemo D'Souza suffers heart attack, in ICU
- TrendingNetizens cheer as Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari picked by NASA for Moon mission
- TrendingA thread about why many people had gathered on a New York street warms hearts online
- SportsThe Sound of Music: Shubman Gill's backfoot play
- SportsIndia take 86-run lead against Australia 'A' on rain-hit opening day
- OpinionDemocracy is the lifeblood of India: A rebuttal by Amitabh Kant
- LifestyleVirtual film fest aims at bringing climate change concerns to the fore, says co-founder Kunal Khanna
- Technology'India favourably positioned for mobile gaming': Qualcomm exec