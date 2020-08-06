1 / 5

Aishwarya Sheoran recently cleared the UPSC civil services examinations 2019 with 93rd rank. The former beauty queen, who always aspired to be a civil servant, told indianexpress.com: "The thrill of walking on the ramp kept me going for over a year-and-half. However, as I am a nerd, I wanted to return to my first love — academics.” Below, take a look at her succesful journey. (Photo: Aishwarya Sheoran/ designed by Gargi Singh)