Latest news
- Explained: The caracal, a favourite of royals, now critically endangered
- Will stand by you for all honest decisions: PM to financial sector
- Simply Put: The Sri Lanka-Pakistan tango
- Hardik Patel Interview: ‘I believe people of Gujarat do not like BJP, but they do not vote for Congress because it is not aggressive’
- Deep Sidhu claims tried to pacify crowd at Red Fort, court asks police to unearth ‘true picture’
- ‘Video footage shows no gunshot, protesters didn’t let us help victim’
- Delhi Riots: One year later, the next of kin
- UN rights envoy talks about farm protests, India hits back
- Sexual harassment allegations cannot be brushed under carpet: SC
- Elections 2021 schedule: Bengal to vote in 8 phases, Assam in 3; results on May 2
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Pakistani doppelgänger is taking the Internet by storm; see picsUpdated: February 28, 2021 8:21:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- A day after G-23 meet, Azad lauds PM, says 'he doesn't hide his true self'
- CitiesMaharashtra minister resigns over 'links' with Pooja Chavan death case
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Launch Live Updates
- EntertainmentGolden Globes 2021 TV predictions: Who should win?
- TrendingPictures and videos of half-frozen Niagara Falls go viral, leave netizens wide-eyed
- TrendingThis 8-month-old tiger in a Siberian zoo is making waves with its ‘musical cries’
- SportsRohit Sharma: Playing on a different pitch
- SportsEngland selectorial whims betray their priority for white-ball glory
- OpinionThe court was a passive spectator, routinely upholding arrests and mindlessly sending people to police custody or judicial custody
- Pune overtakes Bengaluru, now second worst hit city after Delhi
- LifestyleThe Big Day: Another vacuous Netflix attempt at Indian myth-making
- TechnologyA guide to finding the right Samsung Galaxy smartphone for you