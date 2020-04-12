COVID19
- From carry on lockdown to help for migrants: what states want
- Delhi: Graveyards turning families away, burying the dead is a new challenge
- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal declared ‘red zones’
- Mamata hits back over MHA lockdown warning
- Ayurveda practitioner from UP dies, patients quarantined
- In Bastar villages, lockdown comes with a fear: 'Will our gods be angry if we don't celebrate festivals?'
- Inside Bihar control room, team of 40 works to disburse help
- Ahmedabad civic body to use discharged patients as volunteers at COVID-19 care centre
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ethnic wears is always a vision; check picsPublished: April 12, 2020 6:30:43 pm
- From vaccines to bed capacity — key takeaways from Health Ministry briefing
- Earthquake strikes Delhi, tremors felt in national capital region
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: What to watch on April 12
- EntertainmentDisgusted, angry over attacks on doctors amid coronavirus: Ajay Devgn
- Trending'Mask Hai Na': Mumbai police's SRK-inspired meme goes viral
- TrendingComic strip shows how Shakespearean tragedies would have ended if characters 'stayed at home'
- SportsThe day India defied history but inspired a Caribbean tactical coup
- SportsHow good was MS Dhoni in CSK's IPL 2020 camp before outbreak?
- OpinionCentre's Financial Action Plan was big factor in pushing migrant workers to leave towns
- Why the rainbow symbol is sweeping a world under lockdown
- Lockdown verse: Tishani Doshi and Sharanya Manivannan reflect on the current times
- TechnologyYeti Blue USB microphones review: Hear me loud and clear