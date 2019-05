The Cannes Film Festival is about to start, and as always, our attention will be fixed on what the Indian celebrities will be wearing. Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and more recently Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have been elevating their fashion statements at the red carpet. Padukone in the fuschia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection to Ranaut in the black Sabyasachi sari, several looks, over the years, have become memorable. As we wait with bated breath for them to appear on the red carpet, here are some of the looks of some of them we really liked.