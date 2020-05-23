1 / 10

One thing is for sure, the Kabir Singh actor knows how to travel in style and of course, comfort. Whether it is heading to the airport in a baggy pink T-shirt paired with elegant beige stilettos or a turquoise coloured velvet tracksuit, her personal way of making a fashion statement always has our undivided attention. Looking no less than a dream in every outfit she sports, take a look at all the times she became our style inspiration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)