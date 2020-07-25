1 / 8

Hrithik Roshan's Greek God features can make his female fanbase go weak in their knees but his looks aren't the only aspect that turns heads. The actor has a casual yet rugged sense of style which is most prominent when he travels. From puffer jackets to hoodies and caps, Hrithik likes to keep it sharp yet comfortable. Take a look at his outfits to know more! (Photo: Varinder Chawla, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)