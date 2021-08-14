Must Read
- Fear & foreboding in Kabul as Taliban close in, citizens look for passage out — or way in
- Venkaiah considers action against ‘unruly’ Opposition MPs, seeks advice
- 4th time in 2 yrs, Centre rejects collegium name for judge in J&K
- Explained: Why scrap old cars, and how
- ‘OTT has proved that writers are superstars, it’s a writer’s medium’
- PB Mehta writes: At 75, will India embrace the logic of freedom or Partition?
- Why a German village of 130 celebrated Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold
- Readying for third wave, govt plans most paediatric O2 beds in 6 states
- Candy sticks to earbuds: Govt bans single-use plastic from 2022
- Art 370: CIC rejects disclosure plea, cites security, strategic interests
Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, celebs opt for comfortAugust 14, 2021 11:25:06 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
- Fourth time in 2 years, Centre rejects collegium name for judge in J&K
- EntertainmentNine films that are our top picks this weekend
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in PDA at London restaurant, fans say 'What an adorable violation of privacy'
- TrendingInternet’s viral ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond says they are stuck in India: ‘And we can’t get out’
- TrendingStrangers flood little boy with toys as his mother is unable to buy one for his birthday
- Sports'Bruce Lee said take power from the ground... same works for javelin'
- Vinesh Phogat breaks silence: Everyone treating me like I am dead, one medal lost and everything is finished
- OpinionAt 75, will India embrace the logic of freedom or Partition?
- Why India's vehicle scrapping policy is important
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A22 review: Samsung's cheapest 5G phone is usable too