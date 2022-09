7 / 9

Choudhury also intends to pay a tribute to the famous land artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude whose works he has highly admired and taken inspiration from. The artist duo worked with large-scale installations at public spaces to connect the spectator to art. One of the pertinent works being 'The Floating Piers' at Italy's lake Iseo, a larger-than-life installation of walkways that allowed people to walk above the surface of the lake. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)