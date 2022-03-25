1 / 10

The Academy Awards is one of the most watched red carpet events across the world. Along with celebration of great movies, it is also a night of extravagant fashion as stars light up the red carpet in designer and couture ensembles. This year, the 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 27. and as we brace ourselves to be blown away by its red carpet fashion again, let's take a look at some of the most memorable Oscars red carpet dresses since 2000.



In picture, Jennifer Lawrence looking resplendent in Christian Dior at 2013 Oscars. (Photo: Dior/ Instagram)