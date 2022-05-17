1 / 11

Over the years, many Indian film stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Sherawat, Amisha Patel, Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan, Nandita Das and many more have attended the prestigious and celebrated Cannes Film Festival, but not all have made a memorable statement on the red carpet which witnesses iconic looks. With stars now all set to make an appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, let's revisit some of the most statement looks by Indian actors on the film festival red carpet.



In picture, Deepika Padukone, who will be a part of the jury this year, in a hot pink, wildly ruffled Ashi Studio gown. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani)