Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, when the world went into strict lockdown to limit the spread of the virus, there were those who continued to dance. Here's a glimpse at the captivating flurry of activity across the planet; Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "Although all these months that we spent in lockdown at a global level were difficult, especially for cultural workers, personally it helped me to reinforce that this is the profession that I enjoy doing," Carrizo said. "Likewise, I did not stop dancing for a second, in the kitchen, on the street, on the balcony..." (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)