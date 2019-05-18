Toggle Menu Sections
From river rafting to scuba diving: You must try these adventure activities this summerhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/adventure-activities-give-adrenaline-rush-nothing-before-5733876/

From river rafting to scuba diving: You must try these adventure activities this summer

Planning to enjoy some adventure activities this summer? Then you have reached the right place. These places across the country are sure to make your vacation full of fun!

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

India is a diverse country which offers various experiences - from jungle safaris and river rafting to mountain hiking and even religious tours. With summer making it difficult to be in the city, why not explore some adventure activities that are sure to make the season memorable for you. To help you plan a trip, we have curated a list of places across the country that will not disappoint. River Rafting in Rishikesh Tried the white water rafting in Rishikesh? It is a lovely experience to go rafting in the cold waters in the blistering heat. An extreme sport, you will have a wonderful time rafting in the holy Ganga. But be sure to keep yourself safe as the rapids can sometime turn violent. Hold on to your boats!

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Windsurfing in Goa Adventure seekers can try windsurfing, which is basically a combination of surfing and sailing. Dona Paula Bay in Goa is highly recommended for this wild experience.

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh If you are not scared of heights, then you must experience the thrill of bungee jumping. The adventure sport can be done in Mysore in Karnataka, Rishikesh in Uttaranchal and also in Goa. Rishikesh has India’s highest bungee jumping platform at 83 meters.

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Skiing in Kashmir Kashmir, considered to be one of the most beautiful places on earth, is one of the best places for extreme snow sports like snowboarding, ice-skating and skiing. Gulmarg in Kashmir is a well-known destination in India for adventure skiing and other winter sports.

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Mountaineering in Uttarakhand The peak of Greater Himalaya makes Uttarakhand one of the best places for mountaineering and climbing activities. Mountain climbing is a very challenging sport and needs skills and the right technique. We would recommend doing this under the supervision of an expert.

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Scuba Diving, Andaman Islands This island is blessed with a beautiful marine life and mesmerising locations. The best time to visit this place is between December and March, as the climate is pleasant and there are less chances of your vacation being ruined by rainfall. You can check out the various dive sites at North Bay island and Havelock. Have wonderful time swimming with the fishes, who knows you might find Nemo!

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Camping in Coorg Want to go camping? Then Coorg in the Karnataka is one of the best places for the same. The Coleman Camping is the perfect place to pitch your tent and experience the picturesque sunset.

Best Adventure Sports, South India, Trekking Arunachal Pradesh

Paragliding, Uttarakhand Try paragliding and experience flying like a bird. You can also try this adventure sport at places including Davara and Bedini Bugyal on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri road. You will be mesmerised by the beauty!

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One outcome of Elections 2019 is clear: Regional parties can no longer be wished away
2 Trump lifts metal tariffs and delays auto levies, limiting global trade fight
3 Story behind Haryana Board 10th toppers: Daughters who are raised like 'sons'