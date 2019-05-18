From river rafting to scuba diving: You must try these adventure activities this summer

India is a diverse country which offers various experiences - from jungle safaris and river rafting to mountain hiking and even religious tours. With summer making it difficult to be in the city, why not explore some adventure activities that are sure to make the season memorable for you. To help you plan a trip, we have curated a list of places across the country that will not disappoint. River Rafting in Rishikesh Tried the white water rafting in Rishikesh? It is a lovely experience to go rafting in the cold waters in the blistering heat. An extreme sport, you will have a wonderful time rafting in the holy Ganga. But be sure to keep yourself safe as the rapids can sometime turn violent. Hold on to your boats!