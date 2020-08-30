1 / 11

While Aditi Rao Hydari is someone who's style can be defined as elegant with a hint of grace, there's no denying that she likes to go all out with her choice of shades. From a gorgeous Jayanti Reddy lehenga in deep purple to a burnt orange co-ord set, here are 10 bright outfits from the actor's wardrobe that will make your Sunday! (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)