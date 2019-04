Alia Bhatt looks resplendent in an off-white anarkali as she stepped out with family to attend the screening of Soni Razdan-starrer No Father in Kashmir's screening. The attire, which was teamed with a matching dupatta, had a quirky cold shoulder detailing. The actor rounded off her look with a pair of jhumkis, a pop of pink on her lips and hair tied in a neat bun. (Photo by APH Images)