Poovar Island - Poovar is a beautiful island, surrounded by Neyyar river, which is located at 20 kms from Kovalam. The river Neyyar originates from hills near Trivandrum and ends its journey at Arabian Sea. During heavy monsoon, it carries sand, which leads to a formation of an estuary which is the present form of Poovar. The main attraction of Poovar is the backwater river, lake and Arabian sea joining together and the golden beach which starts where the backwater ends. One needs to take a motor boat to reach there. As the name suggests, the beach is covered by beautiful golden sand and is the ideal dream beach. (Photo: Aastha Kochar/ Intern with Indian Express)