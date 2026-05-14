In ancient Rome, emperors didn’t just rule people, they sometimes reshaped time itself. While we still have months like July and August named after rulers, one emperor took things much further, attempting to rename the entire calendar after himself. (wikimedia commons)
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Meet Commodus: Commodus ruled Rome from 177 CE to 192 CE and was known for his eccentric and extravagant behaviour.
He often portrayed himself as a god-like figure, even associating himself with Hercules. (wikimedia commons)
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Renaming All 12 Months: Unlike other rulers, Commodus didn’t stop at one month, he renamed every single month of the year after himself.
He used his many titles and names to create 12 new month names. (wikimedia commons)
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What Were the New Names: The months were renamed things like Amazonius, Invictus, Felix, Pius, and even Herculeus.
Each name reflected his titles, personality, or how he wanted to be seen by the public. (wikimedia commons)
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Why Did He Do It: Commodus had a strong desire for self-glorification.
He wanted to immortalise himself in everyday life, so even the calendar would constantly remind people of his power. (wikimedia commons)
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It Didn’t Last: After Commodus was assassinated, his changes were quickly reversed.
The original month names returned, showing that his influence didn’t survive beyond his reign. (wikimedia commons)
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But Some Names Did Stay: Interestingly, not all Roman rulers’ changes disappeared.
Months like July and August are still named after Julius Caesar and Augustus, a lasting reminder of Rome’s influence on our calendar. (wikimedia commons)