Princess Elizabeth, 16, center, appears with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, as they walk to the parade ground of Windsor Castle for a review of the Grenadier Guards on May 19, 1942 in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II's style has been hyper-documented since her birth, young princess days, ascension to the throne and now, more than 70 years into her reign.(Source: AP Photo, File)