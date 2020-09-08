1 / 9

From a lime green outfit to a cobalt blue dress, singer Selena Gomez knows how to make her fashion choices stand out every time she steps out -- whether it is at a red carpet event or a casual day out. Her wardrobe is super chic, colourful and well, extremely stylish and extensive. If you are wondering what we are talking about, all you need to do is scroll down and check out the pictures. (Photos: Selena Gomez/ Instagram, design: Gargi Singh)