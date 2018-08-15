1 / 6

After much struggle, India finally gained Independence from the British on August 15, 1947. The day, since then, is celebrated with much aplomb and revelry. The importance of the day cannot be emphasised enough. However, Independence, with all its glory , has affected each strata differently. Photographer Ateesh Tankha does a great job in documenting this. He recently clicked a series of pictures that profile average Indians embroiled in mundanity. Independence Day is a great day to revisit them. All his photos have been clicked with an iPhone 7 plus.