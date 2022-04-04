1 / 19

This year at the Grammys red carpet, fashion moments ran the gamut -- from Lady Gaga's classic Hollywood look in Armani Prive to Billy Porter's standout fuchsia fit. Take a look at some of the most statement looks of the evening.



Saweetie arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a a hot pink Valentino two-piece with matching opera gloves. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)