Across centuries, artists have captured real landscapes and cities that still exist today. Visiting these places lets you experience the geography, light, and atmosphere that shaped some of the world’s most famous artworks. (unsplash)
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Delft, Netherlands (View of Delft by Johannes Vermeer): Vermeer’s serene cityscape shows Delft as it appeared in the 17th century. The canals, skyline, and calm ambience remain remarkably intact today. (wikimedia commons)
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Mount Fuji, Japan (Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji by Hokusai): Hokusai’s legendary woodblock prints depict Japan’s sacred mountain from multiple angles. Mount Fuji continues to dominate the landscape and cultural imagination. (wikimedia commons)
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Tahiti (Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? by Paul Gauguin): Gauguin’s vivid colours were inspired by Tahiti’s landscapes and culture. The island’s natural beauty remains central to its identity. (wikimedia commons)
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The Hudson River Valley, USA (The Oxbow by Thomas Cole): This dramatic landscape helped define American Romanticism. The sweeping river views and forested hills still echo the painting’s grandeur. (wikimedia commons)
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The Night Sky over Saint-Rémy, France (The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh): Painted from the window of an asylum, the swirling sky reflects the Provençal night. The village still offers similar celestial views after dark. (wikimedia commons)
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The Port of Osaka, Japan (Sudden Shower over Shin-Ōhashi Bridge by Hiroshige): This famous ukiyo-e print captures a rainy moment in Edo-era Japan. The bridge and surrounding waterways still reflect the spirit of the artwork. (wikimedia commons)