The Republic Day long weekend is perfect for a quick getaway, but skipping crowded tourist hubs makes the trip even better. These offbeat destinations offer natural beauty, culture, and calm, without the usual holiday rush. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Barmer, Rajasthan: Raw desert landscapes, folk culture, and historic forts make Barmer a unique offbeat destination with very few tourists. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Chail, Himachal Pradesh: Quieter than Shimla, Chail offers forest walks, old colonial charm, and panoramic views. It’s perfect for travellers who want hills without crowds. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Chakrata, Uttarakhand: A secluded cantonment town with waterfalls, pine forests, and stunning viewpoints. Great for light treks and peaceful stays. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Kanatal, Uttarakhand: Often overshadowed by Mussoorie, Kanatal has apple orchards, forest camps, and snow in winter, minus the tourist rush. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Mandawa and Nawalgarh, Rajasthan: These Shekhawati towns are known for painted havelis and quiet streets. They feel like open air museums and are far less crowded than Jaipur. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Pangot, Uttarakhand: A tiny hamlet near Nainital, Pangot is a paradise for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Dense oak forests, silence, and misty mornings make it ideal if you want a digital detox. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )