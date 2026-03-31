Short on time but craving something delicious? Inspired by quick recipes from Southern Living, you can whip up satisfying vegetarian and chicken dishes in just 15 minutes. By using smart shortcuts—like pre-cooked ingredients, fresh produce, and simple sauces—you can transform your weeknight routine with minimal effort.
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Mediterranean Chickpea Salad: A no- cook dish with chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, and lemon dressing. It’s refreshing, protein rich, and perfect for a light evening snack.
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Chicken Stir-Fry: A go-to 10 to 15 minute meal with chicken, mixed vegetables, and sauces. It’s balanced, high in protein, and cooks quickly in one pan.
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Crispy Halloumi Wraps: Pan-fried halloumi with veggies and sauces wrapped in flatbread. It’s a quick, satisfying vegetarian option with a perfect mix of textures. (unsplash)
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Avocado Chicken Salad: A creamy, quick salad using shredded chicken and avocado. It’s filling, nutritious, and comes together in minutes with minimal cooking. (unsplash)
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One-Pot Chicken and Veggies: A simple dish where chicken and vegetables are roasted or sautéed together with seasoning. It’s nutritious, easy, and ready in about 15 minutes. (unsplash)
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Thai Lettuce Wraps: A fresh and light option made with sautéed veggies or minced chicken tossed in soy, garlic, and chili. Wrapped in lettuce leaves, they are crunchy, flavourful, and super quick to assemble. (unsplash)