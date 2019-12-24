2 / 12

Long noodles: It is customary to eat long noodles in places like Hong Kong, Japan and some other Asian countries. It is believed that these noodles signify longevity. The tradition is to not break or shorten them while cooking or eating. The length of the noodles are also symbolic of the eater's life. These can either be fried and served on a plate, or boiled and served in a bowl with the broth. Also, it has to be consumed without chewing, so as to bring luck, happiness and long life in the new year. Some more foods items are considered to be lucky for New Year's in China: fish, dumplings, spring rolls, etc., are among them. (Source: Hong Kong Tourism)