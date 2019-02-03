Vacancies in govt, private sectors: Jobs to apply in February

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 672 vacant posts by February 19 A total of 672 posts are on offer out of which 131 are reserved for women candidates. Applicants will have to appear for s written exam. The date of the recruitment exam has not been decided yet. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit list. In case of too many candidates qualifying, the second leg of test might be conducted. The candidates can apply on or before February 19. [ie_content_link label="READ" title="UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Registrations begin for 672 posts" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsssc-recruitment-2019-registrations-begin-for-672-posts-check-eligibility-vacancy-details-how-to-apply-and-other-details-uppsc-gov-in/"]