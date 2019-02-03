Vacancies in govt, private sectors: Jobs to apply in February

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application processes commences February 4
The online application process for the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 will be closed on Monday, February 4, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, nda.nic.in. The applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm. [ie_content_link label="READ" title="UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application process to be closed soon, know how to apply" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsc-nda-na-i-2019-application-process-to-be-closed-soon-know-how-to-apply-5565226/"]