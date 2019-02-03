Toggle Menu Sections
Vacancies in govt, private sectors: Jobs to apply in Februaryhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/vacancies-in-govt-private-sectors-jobs-to-apply-in-february-5567225/

Vacancies in govt, private sectors: Jobs to apply in February

A multitude of vacancies have opened up in various government, private sectors in and around the country. The candidates who are looking for jobs can apply in defence, staff selection commission and in other sectors as advertised. The online application process for most of the vacant posts will be closed by February 19. Have a look at the vacancies to apply in February

Job Vacancies, Govt jobs, Govt office vacancies, private govt, private govt jobs, private sector vacancies, UPPSC, SSC

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 672 vacant posts by February 19 A total of 672 posts are on offer out of which 131 are reserved for women candidates. Applicants will have to appear for s written exam. The date of the recruitment exam has not been decided yet. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit list. In case of too many candidates qualifying, the second leg of test might be conducted. The candidates can apply on or before February 19. [ie_content_link label="READ" title="UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Registrations begin for 672 posts" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsssc-recruitment-2019-registrations-begin-for-672-posts-check-eligibility-vacancy-details-how-to-apply-and-other-details-uppsc-gov-in/"]

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application processes commences February 4 The online application process for the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 will be closed on Monday, February 4, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, nda.nic.in. The applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm. [ie_content_link label="READ" title="UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application process to be closed soon, know how to apply" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsc-nda-na-i-2019-application-process-to-be-closed-soon-know-how-to-apply-5565226/"]

Gujarat HC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 124 Civil Judge posts The High Court of Gujarat has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judges. There are 124 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, gujarathighcourt.nic.in on or before March 1, 2019. [ie_content_link label="READ" title="Gujarat HC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 124 Civil Judge posts, apply now" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/gujarat-hc-recruitment-2019-vacancies-for-124-civil-judge-posts-apply-now-5567117/"]

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: Online application process to be closed on Feb 25 The Staff Selection Commission will notify for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on February 1, 2019. The online application will be available on the official website till February 25, 2019. The examinations is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019. [ie_content_link label="READ " title="SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: Online application process commences February 1" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ssc-junior-engineer-recruitment-2019-online-application-process-commences-february-1-how-to-apply-5555484/"]

Cochin Shipyard recruitment: Manager posts with Rs 14.7 lakh salary Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard and Hooghly Dock and Port Engineering, Kolkata invites online applications from experienced professionals to apply for managerial roles. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cochinshipyard.com. The online application process will be closed on February 25, 2019. [ie_content_link label="READ " title="Cochin Shipyard recruitment: Manager posts with Rs 14.7 lakh salary, graduates can apply" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/cochin-shipyard-recruitment-2019-managerial-role-with-rs-14-7-lakh-salary-graduates-can-apply-cochinshipyard-com-5562979/"]

BSF recruitment: Vacancies for 1750 constable posts, 10th pass can apply BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of constable. The announcement for the vacant posts was released on the official website of the Bureau of Outreach & Communication at davp.nic.in. As per the notification released at davp.nic.in, there are 1750 vacant posts of Constable and the 10th pass candidates can apply for the posts. [ie_content_link label="READ " title="BSF recruitment: 10th pass can apply for over 1750 constable posts" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/bsf-recruitment-2019-over-1750-constable-posts-on-offer-10th-pass-required-5560226/"]

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply for 264 junior engineer posts The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer and junior engineer. A total of 264 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in from January 30 onwards. The applications are accepted only through online mode. The process will begin from January 30 and the last date to apply is March 2019. [ie_content_link label="READ " title="Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply for 264 junior engineer posts from tomorrow" link="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/delhi-dsssb-recruitment-apply-for-264-junior-engineer-posts-from-tomorrow-dssb-delhigovt-nic-in-delhi-gov-in-5559618/"]

