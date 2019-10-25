Toggle Menu Sections
UPSC NDA II admit card 2019 released, check exam dateshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/upsc-nda-admit-card-released-check-exam-dates-upsc-gov-in-6087759/

UPSC NDA II admit card 2019 released, check exam dates

UPSC NDA II admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019

UPSC, UPSC NDA II, UPSC NDA 2 admit card, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, employment news, sarkari naukri, sakrari naukri result, govt jobs

UPSC NDA admit card 2O19: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019.

READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details

UPSC, UPSC NDA II, UPSC NDA 2 admit card, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, employment news, sarkari naukri, sakrari naukri result, govt jobs

A total of 415 vacancies are advertised for the NDA, there are 370 vacancies of which 208 for the army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for the airforce. The rest 45 posts are for Naval academy for class 12 passed candidates.

READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android