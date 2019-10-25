Jobs News Gallery UPSC NDA II admit card 2019 released, check exam dates UPSC NDA II admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 UPSC NDA admit card 2O19: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019. READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- upsc.gov.in. READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details The UPSC NDA exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 17.READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details A total of 415 vacancies are advertised for the NDA, there are 370 vacancies of which 208 for the army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for the airforce. The rest 45 posts are for Naval academy for class 12 passed candidates. READ UPSC NDA II 2019 exam details