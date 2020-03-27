5 / 7

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC) has invited applications for the post of food security officer, occupational therapist and physiotherapist. A total of 303 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process began on March 16 and will conclude on April 15. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, btsc.nih.nic.in and pariksha.nic.in.



