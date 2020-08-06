11 / 11

It was her sixth and last attempt at the Civil Services Examination (CSE) when Nupur Goel managed to not only crack the exam but also get the 11th rank. For those preparing for the Civil Services Exam, Nupur said, “Whoever opts for CSE knows that it is not an easy task. One needs to be persistent with their efforts and patient with the result.”



