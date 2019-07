UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2019 declared, how to check via websites

The Mains examination will be conducted on September 20, 2019. “On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 held on 02/06/2019, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019,” read the official notification.



READ UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2019 declared, registration process for Mains from August 1