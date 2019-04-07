Meet UPSC toppers who fought all odds to crack civil services

When Dr Rehana Bashir, a young medico from Salwah village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district, passed the civil services exam with 187th rank on Friday, she not only became the first Gujjar woman from the state’s Pir Panjal region to make it to the service, but also symbolised the empowerment of a nomadic community. Bashir is one of seven youths from Jammu region who passed the 2018 civil services examination, whose results were declared by the UPSC on Friday.



