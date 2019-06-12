Jobs News Gallery UPSC CDS II 2019 notification: How to apply for 417 posts? UPSC CDS II 2019 notification: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. Check vacancy details, eligibility, exam dates and other updates UPSC has started the online applications for Combined Defence Services can be filled up to July 8 till 6 pm. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 15.07.2019 to 22.07.2019 till 6.00 pm READ UPSC CDS II details Candidates (except female/SC/ST candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. READ UPSC CDS II details They need to keep their educational documents ready and upload scanned image of photograph and signature. READ UPSC CDS II details Candidates are required to apply online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants will have to provide general details such as Name, Date of birth, Mailing Address, Category, etc. READ UPSC CDS II details