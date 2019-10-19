Toggle Menu Sections
UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2019 declared: Check dates for filing DAF form

UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2019: The candidates need to fill the detailed application form (DAF) to be available on the website from October 30, 2019

UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the written examinations conducted to recruit at the post of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The written examination was conducted on August 18, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the written examinations have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to be available on the website from October 30, 2019.

The candidates can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘final result’. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘CAPF AC result’ link. A PDF will open, check your roll number.

