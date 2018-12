As per the officials, UPTET result 2018 for paper II (elementary phase) will be released on December 12, 2018. This time for each correct answer candidates have secured one mark and no negative marking has been done for wrong answers. href="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/teachers-jobs/uptet-results-2018-how-to-check-download-upbasiceduboard-gov-in-5479366/" target="_blank">UPTET 2018 result, cut-off