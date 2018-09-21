TSLPRB Police Constable Hall Tickets 2018: How to download at tslprb.in
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kashmir: Three policemen kidnapped, killed by militants in Shopian
- Upward mobility: Muslims down; SCs, STs up; upper-caste, OBCs unchanged
- Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: Storm weakens into deep depression, says IMD
- EntertainmentManto movie review: The Nawazuddin starrer leaves you wanting more
- Cities11 lions found dead in Gir forest in 10 days, Gujarat government orders probe
- EntertainmentManto movie review: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer leaves you wanting more
- EntertainmentSacred Games is coming back with a second season, confirms Netflix
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan: Saif has allowed me to be exactly the way I am
- EntertainmentKatrina Kaif is Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan, see first look
- SportsBirthday boy Rashid Khan sinks Bangladesh
- SportsHardik Pandya's injury makes way for Ravindra Jadeja
- SportsNadeem claims 8 wickets; breaks List A world record
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS: Does it make sense to upgrade from iPhone 8, or older phones?
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi Y2 blue, black colour options launched, sale today at 12 PM
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS Max review blog: Performace powered by A12 Bionic has to be best feature of this phone
- LifestyleHappy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: When the actor showed us how to ace ethnic wear
Advertisement