Jobs News Gallery TSLPRB Police Constable result declared: Websites to check TSLPRB Constable SCT result declared at tslprb.in. A total of 17,156 vacancies were to be filled for which 13,373 males and 2,652 females have been selected. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of SCT PC and equivalent. Candidates can check their marks, cut-off list and other details at the official website, tslprb.in A total of 17,156 vacancies were to be filled for which 13,373 males and 2,652 females have been selected. Those who have cleared the final written exam but have not been called can seek clarification till October 1 by paying Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 for reserved category candidates.