Jobs News Gallery TNTET paper 2 results declared, websites to check The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) paper II. The results are available at the website trb.tn.nic.in The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website trb.tn.nic.in. TNTET exam was held on June 8 and the answer key for the recruitment examination was released on July 15, 2019. As per reports, nearly 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 while over four lakh for Paper 2.