TNTET paper 2 results declared, websites to check

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) paper II. The results are available at the website trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET paper 2 results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) paper II.

