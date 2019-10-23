Toggle Menu Sections
SSC CGL 2019: Application process begins, check direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2019 tier-I exam on October 22 at its official website, ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2019 tier-I exam on October 22 at its official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam to recruit across departments in the government of India will be computer-based and conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020, as per the official notification

On average, around 20-30 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CGL every year. Last year, a total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared.

From 2018 onwards, the age limit to apply for the SSC CGL has been lowered to 18 years. Earlier the minimum age limit for the recruitment test was used to be 20 years.

