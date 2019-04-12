SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply for over 8,600 posts

How to apply?
Step1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in the top right
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on scrolling link ‘recruitment of clerk..’ under ‘important notice’
Step 5: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in sub-category
Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 7: Fill form, register
Step 8: Log-in using registration id
Step 9: Fill form, upload images
Step 10: Make payment
READ SBI clerk recruitment 2019: All you need to know