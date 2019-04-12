SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply for over 8,600 posts

How to apply? Step1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in the top right Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Click on scrolling link ‘recruitment of clerk..’ under ‘important notice’ Step 5: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in sub-category Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’ Step 7: Fill form, register Step 8: Log-in using registration id Step 9: Fill form, upload images Step 10: Make payment

