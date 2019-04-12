Toggle Menu Sections
SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply for over 8,600 posts

SBI clerk recruitment: Application process begins for 8600 jobs, the candidates can apply online through the official website, sbi.co.in till May 3, 2019. Know eligibility and other details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification advertising for 8,653 vacancies at the post of junior associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India
How to apply? Step1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in the top right Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Click on scrolling link ‘recruitment of clerk..’ under ‘important notice’ Step 5: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in sub-category Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’ Step 7: Fill form, register Step 8: Log-in using registration id Step 9: Fill form, upload images Step 10: Make payment
