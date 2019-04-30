Toggle Menu Sections
SBI clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply for 8,653 vacancieshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/sbi-clerk-recruitment-2019-three-days-to-go-how-to-apply-for-8653-vacancies-sbi-co-in-5703124/

SBI clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply for 8,653 vacancies

SBI clerk recruitment 2019: The online application for State Bank of India (SBI) junior associate posts will be closed on Friday, May 3, 2019. There are 8,653 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website- sbi.co.in

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No farmer to be jailed for loan default in Congress regime: Rahul Gandhi
2 North Korea warns of 'undesired' outcome if no change in US nuclear stance
3 Priyanka Gandhi on not contesting from Varanasi: Others would have been disappointed if I focused on one seat