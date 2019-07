To check SBI clerk prelims result 2019, candidates have to keep their roll card and registration number with them. Then they have to logon to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in and click on the ‘careers’ tab, then click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers and qualified candidates. Candidates can download the result card and take a print out for further references.



