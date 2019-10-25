SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: Websites to check

Toggle Menu Sections
SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: The results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations will be released on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Around 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while a total of 20 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II recruitment examination.

