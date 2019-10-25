Jobs News Gallery SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: Websites to check SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: The results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations will be released on Friday, October 25, 2019. READ SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 date and time The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in. READ SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 date and time To view score, keep your registration number handy. Visit the official website and click on SSC MTS or CGL result link. Enter login details and check your result. READ SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 date and time Around 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while a total of 20 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II recruitment examination. READ SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 date and time