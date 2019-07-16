Jobs News Gallery RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Admit card released, how to download RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire at the post of paramedical staff RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the call letter for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire at the post of paramedical staff today – Tuesday, July 9, 2019. READ RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam date, center, city details released The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. For the individual schedule, candidates can refer to the official website of their respective RRB. READ RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam date, center, city details released The candidates can download the admit card for RRB Paramedical exam from July 15 onwards. While the official date of release of admit card is still to be released, the notification at the website states that the RRB Railways Paramedical recruitment admit card will be released four days prior to the examination. READ RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam date, center, city details released The examination will be of 90 minutes’ duration consisting of 100 questions. There will also be negative marking. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. READ RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam date, center, city details released