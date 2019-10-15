Jobs News Gallery RRB NTPC CBT 1 recruitment 2019: Check dates for exams, admit card Under RRB NTPC, a total of 35,277 vacancies are on offer of which 10,628 are for class 12 pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders RRB NTPC CBT 1 recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC). READ ARRB NTPC CBT 1 exam date postponed, says Indian Railways The exam was scheduled to be conducted between June and September 2019, however, it has been postponed. As per the railway officials, the RRB is busy with conducting other recruitment exams including junior engineer (JE) among others. READ ARRB NTPC CBT 1 exam date postponed, says Indian Railways As per the latest notice, the dates are yet to be announced and will be declared on the official regional websites. Under RRB NTPC, a total of 35,277 vacancies are on offer of which 10,628 are for class 12 pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders. READ ARRB NTPC CBT 1 exam date postponed, says Indian Railways As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board is looking for a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams and is, therefore, unlikely to release the examination date and admit cards for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) in the coming weeks. READ ARRB NTPC CBT 1 exam date postponed, says Indian Railways