Jobs News Gallery RRB JE CBT 2 Results 2019: Date and time RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: A total of 2,02,616 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the CBT 2 round conducted in August. Those who clear the RRB JE CBT 2 will be called for document verification RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the result for the exam conducted to hire at the post of Junior Engineer (JE) by November 15, 2019, a senior official in the Railways informed indianexpress.com. As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied for RRB JE exam. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 to release next month, check date here The RRB JE exam was marred by several controversies from an alleged erroneous selection process for the CBT 2 to images of question papers of CBT 2 found online. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 to release next month, check date here A total of 2,02,616 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the CBT 2 round conducted in August. Those who clear the RRB JE CBT 2 will be called for document verification. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 to release next month, check date here After the alleged leak, the Indian Railways is looking for a new agency to conduct Railways recruitment exams. In the latest notice, the RRB has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to work as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA), however, no agency has been finalised yet. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 to release next