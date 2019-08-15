Jobs News Gallery RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019 declared, websites to check RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019: As per the notification released by RRB, the second CBT will be conducted by RRB on the last week of August or first week of September RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvananthapuram has released the results of Junior Engineer (JE) examinations. The RRB will be releasing the region-wise result of the JE examinations today on the official websites. READ RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 declared Along with the official websites, the candidates can check their results through the official website- indianrailways.gov.in. READ RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 declared A total of 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage selection process of RRB Thiruvananthapuram. The candidates who will be qualified in the first Computer Based Test (CBT) will appear for the second CBT. READ RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 declared The first CBT was started on May 22 and was concluded on May 29, 2019. READ RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 declared