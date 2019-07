RRB JE CBT Answer Key 2019, Result Date: Candidates need to click on the ‘Question paper and response’ button. Then click on the ‘Raise objection’ button. In the new page, click on the type of objection from the drop-down option. Candidates can raise objection for only one question at a time. Click on ‘pay now’ button after submitting a fee of Rs 50. The objection will get recorded and will be redirected to ‘Objection Summary page’.



READ RRB JE answer key, question paper, response sheet released, how to raise objections