2 / 6

To raise objections for ALP, Technician recruitment exam, the candidates have to log in with user ID and they need to go through the question and answers carefully. Remember the objections must be entered only in English. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly.



READ | RRB Group C ALP, Technician answer key 2018 released: How to raise objections